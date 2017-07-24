Four-midable Froome, Matthews grasps his chance - the Tour de France Opta stats

Chris Froome did not win a stage on the Tour de France this year, but the Team Sky rider is only one away from a record-equalling title.

There was a sense of deja vu when Chris Froome won the Tour de France on Sunday, but Michael Matthews and Warren Barguil were new faces on the podium on the Champs-Elysees.

Froome arrived in Paris wearing the yellow jersey for a fourth time – and the third year in a row – after the Brit's rivals were unable to dethrone him yet again.

While the Team Sky rider has been accustomed to success in the gruelling race, Matthews was crowned sprint champion for the first time and there was a coronation for King of the Mountains Barguil in his homeland.

Here we look a selection of the Opta stats behind what was a dramatic 2017 edition of the Tour.

4 - There are only four riders who have won more than Froome's four Tour de France general classification titles. Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, Miguel Indurain all have five to their name.

7 - Froome secured his latest GC title despite not having won a single stage. That has only happened seven times, the latest of which being Oscar Pereiro's triumph in 2006.

32 - There has not been a French winner of the Tour since Hinault was in yellow in Paris 32 years ago.

5 - Froome is the fifth rider to win three consecutive editions of the Tour de France and the first since Indurain (1991-1995). Anquetil, Merckx and Louison Bobet have also achieved that feat.

3 - Matthews is the third Australian rider to win the green jersey after Robbie McEwen and Baden Cooke. McEwen was the last Australian rider to win it, back in 2006.

2012 - Barguil is the first French rider since Thomas Voeckler in 2012 to win multiple stages of a Tour. Voeckler was also the last Frenchman to claim the polka dot jersey five years ago.

5 - Matthews put an end to Peter Sagan's run of five consecutive points classification triumphs.

14 - Marcel Kittel has amassed 14 stage wins in his last four Tour de France appearances. His five wins this year were the most in an edition of the race since Mark Cavendish won the same number in 2011.