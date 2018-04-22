Former Gor Mahia captain Musa Mohamed terminates contract with Albanian club FK Tirana

Musa Mohamed was released by the club just four month after signing his maiden contract with a European club

Former Gor Mahia captain Musa Mohammed has quit his Albanian side FK Tirana, just four month after signing his maiden contract with a European club.

The Kenya international ditched the sixteen times champions hoping for greener pastures but has ended up leaving in a haste.

According to an Albanian Website, coach Ze Maria has been quoted saying the player failed to adapt to life in his new place.

"It is quite unfortunate that we have lost him (Mohammed), he is a talented player and we hoped he could help us hit our objectives.

"However things have not gone according to plan, he has failed to adapt to life in this place, making him uncomfortable.

"He did not like the food here, and money was also an issue that was not sorted, I think he was homesick and we had no option but allow him to leave."

Whether he will re-sign for Gor Mahia or not, it is a wait and see situation.