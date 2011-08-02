Striker leaves goalkeeper looking stupid

A Japanese top flight goalkeeper has been left with egg on his face after falling for the oldest trick in the striker's book.

Kashima Antlers were trailing 1-0 away at Cerezo Osaka in their J-League game on Saturday, and the home side looked in total control as Osaka's Korean goalie Jin-Hyeon Kim confidently took hold of a penetrating free kick on the 38 minute mark.

Antlers striker Yuzo Tashiro had other ideas, however: the 29-year-old cunningly held back in the penalty box after the rest of the players had returned upfield, and sneakily closed in on Kim as the keeper dropped the ball to the turf to kick it upfield.

With a lightning turn of speed, Tashiro nipped in to pinch the ball, and deftly struck it into the heart of the net - prompting Kim to sink to the ground and punch the turf in frustration.

As if that weren't enough, Tashiro quickly heaped further misery on Osaka by scoring a second goal on the stroke of half-time, and Antlers added further emphasis to the scoreline as Mistsuo Ogasawara scored a third in second half injury time to wrap up a 3-1 win.

