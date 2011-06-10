A female mascot who was fired for posing in sexy lingerie pictures has had her job reinstated.

Saucy mascot gets her job back

Tracy Chandler, the woman who plays Donny Dog for Doncaster Rovers, was told she "disgraced the team" when she posed for pictures wearing nothing but lingerie, despite the proceeds going to charity.

Now she's got her job back after club chairman John Ryan said that, though he didn't approve of being linked to the photos, it was "common sense" to give Chandler her job back.

Chandler had performed as Donny Dog for three years, unpaid, and cut shifts at her hairdresser job to work for the club.

"Donny Dog is very popular with youngsters and we didn't like the association with Sport and children seeing that paper," the Daily Mail quoted Mr Ryan as saying.

"I think some people thought it was inappropriate and I think it was in a way, but I've seen the pictures and I think she looks very nice.

"I would only laugh about it. I'm hoping that common sense will prevail.

"She will get her job back. As far as we're concerned she's done a great job for us as Donny Dog, but I think she should just have to let us know what she was doing. But she's raised the money for charity."

Chandler originally found out she had been fired by email, and admitted she hadn't told the club about the raunchy photo shoot.

She stressed that the photoshoot was tastefully done, and that all money went to charity.

When she found out she was sacked, she was shattered.

"I'm absolutely devastated," Chandler said at the time.

"I've not stopped crying all morning.

"It just said that they didn't need my services any more and that I'd disgraced the club."