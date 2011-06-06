Kewell whisker away from joining A-League

Former Premier League star Harry Kewell was on the brink of joining the A-League last season but was unable to due to big wage demands.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports Kewell went close to joining the Melbourne Heart for their debut season in the competition - but didn't when his $2.5m wage demand was deemed to high.

In addition to the high wage, Kewell reportedly also asked for a percentage of gate takings, a beach house and luxury cars.

The Herald reports that Heart coach John van't Schip was also unimpressed by word the Galatasaray star wanted the option of picking two members of the team.

A source connected to the Heart told the Herald: "How could we pay just one person that much money when that was the salary cap for the rest of the squad?"

The Heart finished eighth on the A-League ladder, one place above traditional powerhouse Sydney FC.

The injury-prone Kewell turns 33 in September and he yet to decide where he will play next season.