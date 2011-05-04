Female referee gets slammed by player

In the second half of Middlesbrough's 3-0 win over Cardiff on Monday, Andy Gray's favorite lineswoman, Sian Massey, proved she can take a hit better than Sergio Busquets when Cardiff's Kevin McNaughton collided with her. McNaughton was rushing in to try and keep the ball from going out and in his attempt to avoid an oncoming opponent, he sidestepped right into Massey, knocking her to the ground.

Sian quickly got back on her feet and resumed her work while laughing at McNaughton's feeble hit, but this has sparked a bit of controversy. Some say McNaughton smashed into her on purpose and point to his lack of an apology or even a second glance at Massey as evidence of sinister motives. But Sian, meanwhile, appears confident in the knowledge that McNaughton is no match for her.