Normal penalty kicks are apparently too boring for Finland U-16 player Joonas Jokinen, so in a match for Swiss club FC Baar, he decided to cap his off with a back flip. Lucky for him, he made the penalty so he was saved the embarrassment of celebrating a miss with his preemptive gymnastics.

While Jokinen's teammates and the crowd all seemed to enjoy his theatrics, I'm guessing the opposing team tried their best to De Jong him after this.

