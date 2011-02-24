Footballer punches himself in the head

Chilean U20 football star Bryan Carrasco probably headed to the South American Youth Championship hoping to get noticed around the world.



But the left-back has made himself famous for all the wrong reasons after being caught on camera trying to perpetrate a heinous crime against fair play.



With Chile trailing Ecuador 1-0 in the last quarter of an hour, Carrasco grabbed the arm of Edson Motano, then hit himself in the face with it before diving to the ground to try to get his opponent sent off.



Luckily for Motano - and for fans of sporting justice in general - the referee spotted Carrasco's attempted subterfuge, and gave the free kick against the men in red.



Chile went on to lose the match - and with it, any chance of qualifying for the 2012 Olympics in London.