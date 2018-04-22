Stalemate between NZ rivals in OFC semi

Team Wellington and Auckland City FC have played out a scoreless draw in the first leg of their Oceania Champions League semi-final.

The two Kiwi arch-rivals both created their share of chances at Team Wellington's home ground David Farrington Park.

None could be converted, leaving the tie on a knife edge ahead of next Sunday's return match at Kiwitea St in Auckland.

The seven-time defending champion Aucklanders went closest to scoring, most notably when striker Emiliano Tade struck the crossbar late in the first half.

Their Spanish goalkeeper, Enaut Zubikarai, has now gone nearly 1400 minutes without conceding a goal across all competitions.

The winner of the clash of the two unbeaten outfits will be favoured to win the final and represent Oceania at his year's FIFA Club World Cup, as well earn their club a financial windfall.

The other semi-final pits Solomon Islands club Marist against Lautoka of Fiji.

Auckland City FC have beaten Team Wellington in the last three finals, including a 5-0 win on aggregate last year.

The teams met in last month's national premiership final, with Auckland City FC prevailing 1-0.