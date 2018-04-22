Former Inter and Brazil goalkeeper Julio Cesar, 38, has retired from football.

Former Inter and Brazil star Julio Cesar retires from football

Cesar started for Brazilian side Flamengo in a 2-0 win over América Mineiro on Saturday in his final action as a professional, having signed a short-term deal with the club he left for Europe over a decade ago.

The Brazilian is best known for his time with Inter in Serie A, where he made over 200 appearances over the course of seven years with the club, and as the goalkeeper for the Brazilian national team.

While with Inter Cesar won five Serie A titles and was a three-time Coppa Italia champion.

He also claimed the UEFA Champions League title under Jose Mourinho in 2010, when the club went on to win the Club World Cup as well.

As part of the Brazil national team Cesar claimed titles at the 2004 Copa America and at the 2009 and 2013 editions of the Confederations Cup.

Cesar also boasts a number of individual awards.

Twice named Serie A's best goalkeeper, he was named UEFA Club Goalkeeper of the Year following the 2009-2010 season and was the Golden Glove award winner at the 2013 Confederations Cup.