Hoffenheim manager Nagelsmann quizzed over Arsenal and Chelsea rumours

Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann has dismissed rumours he is being discussed for Premier League jobs that will come open this summer.

Hoffenheim manager Nagelsmann downplays Premier League rumours

The 30-year-old Nagelsmann has been talked about as a future manager at a big club before, with speculation earlier in the season linking him with Bayern Munich before that job that went to Eintracht Frankfurt boss Niko Kovac.

Nagelsmann has also been mentioned as a possibility for Borussia Dortmund and, with the announced departure of Arsene Wenger at Arsenal and the rumoured exit of Antonio Conte at Chelsea, he has been discussed as an option for one of the Premier League giants as well.

However, Nagelsmann doubts the validity of those reports, dismissing them as rumours.

"I do not think so, no. As they say, there are rumors," Nagelsmann told Sky on demand, when asked if he thought the reports were true.

READ MORE: The worst signings in Premier League history

However, despite not believing the rumours, the Hoffenheim boss says he is not bothered by them, as he keeps his focus squarely on his club and the task before him.

"I'm not annoyed by the discussions,” Nagelsmann added. “I focus on myself and my team and want to make a good game here today, the focus is on nothing else.”

Nagelsmann and Hoffenheim came away with an important 5-3 away victory against RB Leipzig on Saturday, which vaulted them into fifth place in the Bundesliga.

They now sit two points back of fourth place and a Champions League spot, and are two points above Eintracht Frankfurt in seventh for a place in the Europa League.