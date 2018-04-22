With rumours swirling that Andres Iniesta is on his way out of Barcelona at the end of the season, with a deal in China reportedly on the cards for the 33-year-old, La Liga may well have confirmed the end of his time with the Catalans.

Have La Liga confirmed Andres Iniesta's Barcelona exit?

Barcelona claimed the Copa del Rey on Saturday with a 5-0 win over Sevilla in the final, Iniesta scoring a goal in what may well be his last final in a glittering career for the Blaugrana.

Iniesta himself was in no mood to make his future clear, telling reporters: "This week I will talk about the decision I will make, we still need to win La Liga and there is time to enjoy.

"Nothing has changed."

However, after the match La Liga posted and image of the midfielder on social media with "thank you" captioned in several languages, along with a tweet that reads, in part: "THE Final of Iniesta".

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu also confirmed that Iniesta has received an offer to leave the club, though did not go so far as to confirm that the Spaniard would leave the club.

"I know that Iniesta has an offer, but Barca is the club of his life and he has a lifetime contract," Bartomeu is quoted as saying by Mundo Deportivo .

"We have the best in the world who is [Lionel] Messi, but Iniesta marks a time in the history of Barca and football."

Iniesta has won 31 major trophies in his time with Barcelona, including eight La Liga, six Copa del Rey and four Champions League titles.