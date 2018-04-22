'No will, no passion, no courage!' - Dortmund fans turn on players with critical banners

Borussia Dortmund's players came in for harsh criticism from the club's fans as they near the end of an intensely disappointing 2017-18 season.
The Bundesliga side are a lowly third in the table, losing touch with champions Bayern and arch-rivals Schalke.
And a disastrous 2-0 derby defeat to Schalke last weekend further incensed supporters, who slammed BVB's line-up from the stands on Saturday.
A series of critical banners could be seen at Signal Iduna Park prior to the fixture against Bayer Leverkusen.
"Didn't realize the importance of the derby - failure!" one of the messages read.
Another banner was even harsher on Dortmund, stating that with "No will, no passion, no courage, no team - nobody represents Borussia Dortmund less than you!"
Die #BVB -Fans mit einer klaren Botschaft an ihre Mannschaft. #bvbb04 pic.twitter.com/U8jqVyjlSR
— Matthias Dersch (@MatthiasDersch) 21 de abril de 2018
Das #Derby hat bei vielen @BVB -Fans Spuren hinterlassen. Haben Sie Recht? #BVB #BVBB04 @SPORTBILD pic.twitter.com/D4X25w0g4K
— Sven Westerschulze (@westsven) 21 de abril de 2018
With just four games remaining of the Bundesliga season, Saturday's clash was a must-win for BVB against Leverkusen.
Goals from Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus and Max Philipp, however, helped the hosts take control, and might give the struggling giants some breathing space after a difficult run.