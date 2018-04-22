Selangor 3 Kuala Lumpur 3 (agg. 3-3): Hawks comeback undone in penalty shootout

Although Kuala Lumpur (KL) performed brilliantly to reverse a 3-0 first leg quarter final FA Cup tie defeat to Selangor by winning the away tie 3-0, they were ultimately undone in the penalty shootout. The goals in the second leg were scored by Zaquan Adha Abdul Radzak (15'), Paulo Josue (45+2') and Syazwan Andik Ishak (50').

In the post-match press conference of the first leg, Hawks head coach Fabio Maciel vowed that his side would give the Red Giants their toughest game of the season.

The evening's visitors could pull it off judging by the fact that Selangor were without centre back Willian Pacheco, midfielder Halim Zainal and Amri Yahyah who were suspended. for this match. Young defender Amirul Ashraf Ariffin filled in for the Brazilian. After their 4-0 hammering by Kedah in the league last weekend, Norazlan Razali was rested and Khairul Azhan Khalid returned to the starting line-up. Indonesian duo Evan Dimas Darmono and Ilham Udin Armaiyn started, as did Spanish forward Rufino Segovia. Centre back Ashmawi Yakin was dropped to the bench, while out-of-favour Spanish midfielder Alfonso de la Cruz made a rare start and appearance.

However the Hawks too were facing their own challenge. Talismanic Brazilian striker Guilherme de Paula was suspended for his red card in the first leg, but that still wasn't enough to get his compatriot Junior Aparecido in the starting line up and the visitors only listed three imports on their matchday squad. Fabio too was not on the bench, due to the suspension he received in the previous leg. Paulo started in front alongside Zaquan. Custodian Khatul Anuar kept his place in the starting line-up, as well as defenders Achmad Jufriyanto Thohir and Bobirjon Akbarov.

Just four minutes in, Rufino almost made it game over for KL, heading a cross from the right that went only slightly wide.

Little did everyone know that KL would achieve the unthinkable afterwards.

In the 15th minute, the visitors found their first goal in the tie, following a good run by Ashri Chuchu down the right. He sped past the inexperienced Amirul before squaring the ball low for Zaquan to stab it in.

Despite having started the match positively, the hosts played more cautiously after conceding. It may make their fans groan, but under the circumstances it was the right choice. Azhan looked jittery, captain Razman Roslan looked awkward while Amirul looked downright terrified.

In the 32nd minute, a low shot by Ashri was almost deflected into by a Selangor defender into his own net.

Six minutes later, skipper Indra Putra Mahyuddin hit the crossbar with his freekick.

Five minutes from the halftime whistle, Alfonso and Jufriyanto clashed heads challenging for a corner kick. Despite the terrible appearance of the incident, both were able to get up and resume playing, with the Spaniard needing bandaging around the top of his head.

In the first half injury time, the visitors got closer to equalising. A pinpoint cross from the left by Indra was headed in by Paulo past Azhan's grasp.

The hosts were clearly missing the suspended trio, and the only experienced player they had on the bench was Azamuddin Akil, who was not brought on by head coach Nazliazmi Nasir when the second half began.

In fact, it was another young player, Sarkunan Krishnansamy who was brought on to replace Alfonso five minutes into the second half.

In the 54th minute the visitors completed their comeback, when Syazwan slotted the ball from the edge of the Selangor box into the bottom far corner, to make it 3-3.

At the stroke of the hour, Sean Selvaraj was brought on for Kugan Dhevarajan.

Khatul made a heroic save in the 69th minute, keeping out an accurate header by Sean to his left. Three minutes later he turned on his heroics again to push out Rufino's header.

A long cross from the right by Zaquan just before the fulltime whistle was blown found Indra's head, but the veteran player's header went agonisingly wide and extra time was needed to decide the tie.

Azamuddin was finally brought on in the 95th minute, for the fatigued Saiful Ridzuwan Selamat.

Moments later Paulo was seemingly brought down by a defender in the Selangor box with the linesman flagging the infringement, but referee Nafeez Wahab overruled the call and waved play on, to the chagrin of the visitors and their bench.

A teasing low cross by Zaquan in the 102nd minute found no one in the box.

Despite having made only one substitution until that point, assistant head coach Yee Fatt Chong refused to make further substitutions in extra time and KL players kept going down with cramps. The match ended 3-3, requiring penalty shootout.

Indra had his spotkick saved by Azhan, but Selangor's last kick out of the first five, by Ilham struck the post and it went to sudden death penalties. Azhan saved Firdaus Faudzi's kick, and Selangor are through to the semi-finals to face state rivals PKNS FC who beat Perak. The penalty shootout count was 8-7.

SELANGOR : Azhan (GK), Namathevan, Kannan, Amirul, Razman (C), Evan, Saiful (Azamuddin 95'), Alfonso (Sarkunan 50'), Ilham, Kugan (Sean 60'), Rufino.

KUALA LUMPUR : Khatul (GK), Syazwan, Firdaus, Ashri (Hafiz 78'), Bobirjon, Jufriyanto, Irfan, Zhafri, Indra (C), Zaquan, Paulo.