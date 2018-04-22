Francis Kimanzi sent to the stands as Wazito FC floor Mathare United

Mathare United suffered yet another blow to their title quest after the table toppers lost their second straight match to Wazito FC.

Francis Kimanzi sent to the stands as debutantes Wazito hands Mathare United a third defeat of the season

The league newcomers handed the 'slum boys' their third defeat of the season following a 1-0 victory at the Camp Toyoyo on Saturday.

The defeat saw Mathare United blow yet another chance to extend their lead at the summit. Mathare United are currently top with 23 points, one above Gor Mahia, who will take on Thika United on Sunday.

Mathare were handed a 2-1 defeat by Posta Rangers last weekend and Frank Ouna applied the same formula on Francis Kimanzi, who watched the last 15 minutes of the game from the stands.

Mathare United had seen a penalty appeal turned down after Nyakeya went down in the box in the 67th minute. The reigning KPL coach of the month was sent to the stands five minutes after a short exchange on the touchline.

A wasteful Mathare United will have themselves to blame for the defeat after blowing away several scoring chances. Edwin Seda misses a glorious chance after Ndung'u found him with a teasing cross. His improvised finish squirmed over the bar from close range.

Cliff Nyakeya and Clifford Alwanga also missed clear cut opportunities on a sloppy evening for the ‘Slum Boys’.

Wazito opened the scores with three minutes left on the clock after the ball slipped through Mathare United goalkeeper's hands after a free-kick from Pistone Mutamba.

Wazito, who have lost only one at Camp Toyoyo this season, held the league leaders to a barren draw in the first 45 minutes, a result that could majorly be attributed to hard-working custodian Philip Ochieng.

The second half was punctuated by hard tackles, cards flying in the air and Kimanzi was the biggest casualty of the emotionally charged stanza.

This was the first win for Wazito, who last posted the maximum result on April 2 in a 1-0 victory against Zoo FC.