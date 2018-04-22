Zoo Kericho continued with their fine form after downing Tusker FC 3-1 in an entertaining match played at Green Stadium in Kericho.

KPL Round Up: Zoo Kericho hands Tusker a shock defeat as Sofapaka held

The Sammy Okoth led side had grabbed four points from their last two matches against Posta Rangers and AFC Leopards, registering 1-0 and 2-2 scores respectively.

Michael Madoya scored his second goal in three matches to set the ball rolling for the tea farmers before Nicholas Kipkirui grabbed a brace to ensure Zoo Kericho went home smiling. Tusker scored their consolation courtesy of Mathews Odongo.

In the weekend of surprises, Kariobangi Sharks lost 2-1 to Kakamega Homeboyz at Camp Toyoyo in another top tier match.

Noah Wafula scored first for the visitors, before Paul Kamau ensured parity moments later. However, it was the Mike Mururi led side that scored the winner courtesy of Hassan Kiyoyo.

Batoto ba Mungu's winless run continued as they failed to grab maximum points against Chemelil Sugar. It was a game Sofapaka came with hopes of winning following their one all draw against Sony sugar in their previous outing.

Abdul Hassan gave the hosts a lead in the 35th minute, against run of play, to put the 2009 champions into panic mode. It prompted the John Baraza led side to pile pressure on the sugar men and it eventually paid off as Stephen Waruru gave them a much deserved goal, and a point in that matter.