Ikechukwu Ibenegbu reveals that Enyimba will not take Djoliba for granted when they meet in the opening group game of the 2018 Caf Confederation Cup.

Enyimba’s Ikechukwu Ibenegbu wary of Djoliba threat

The two-time African champions will face the Malians alongside Williamsville AC and CARA Brazzaville in Group C according to the draw conducted on Saturday.

And the midfielder claims his side will not be running out on a revenge mission after MFM were dismissed from the championship by Djoliba.

“Never a payback time,” Ibenegbu told Goal. “We will take them very serious knowing fully well that they are a good side having eliminated MFM FC.

Also, Ibenegbu is optimistic that with good preparation, winning the Confederation Cup can become a reality for Paul Aigbogun’s men.

I thank God for helping us reach the group stage,” he continued.

“I think it's going to be tougher this time but with good preparation and focus, we will achieve our target which is to lift d trophy.

“Having gotten to this far, I think we believe in ourselves that we can equally win the trophy with God on our side.”

Enyimba reached this stage after defeating Bidvest Wits on away goal rulke after aggregate score stood at 1-1, and they host Djoliba on May 6.