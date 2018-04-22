Substitute Boniface Akenga handed AFC Leopards coach Dennis Kitambi his second defeat in eight games as Bandari forced a 1-0 win at Mbaraki Stadium.

Bandari 1-0 AFC Leopards: Ingwe suffer yet another defeat

The defeat also stretched AFC Leopards’ poor run to four games without a win. The ‘Big Cat’s last win in the league can be traced way back to March 18.

Ingwe won the first corner of the match in the eighth minute but the resultant ball bore no fruit as Bandari cleared the danger. But Bandari responded to the ambush by the Leopards with an attack on their territory.

Abdhalla Hassan raced down the right wing before unleashing a cross into the box that was connected perfectly by William Wadri but his shot was blocked by AFC Leopards defence.

Robinson Kamura came close to opening the scores with three minutes left on the clock before the break but his free-kick missed the target by a few inches.

AFC Leopards had won a free-kick after Ezekiel Odera was brought down just outside the edge of the box but Kamura’s execution did very little to trouble Farouk Shikhalo between the sticks.

The hosts survived yet another scare at the stroke of half-time after Atariza Meja picked up a yellow card for a dangerous foul on the opponents but Ingwe never used the chance to their advantage. AFC Leopards captain Duncan Otieno and Victor Majid also went into the referee’s book.

Bandari made an early change immediately after resumption after Shaban Kenga paved way for Boniface Akenga as coach Ken Odhiambo tried to come up with a formula to break up the opposition’s defence.

Brian Marita came close once again at breaking the ice in the 63rd minute but the flag was already up for an offside. But substitute Akenga put a hot nail on the heart of Ingwe with a 72nd minute opener to silence the away fans on the terraces.

A late rally by Ingwe for an equalizer did not pay off despite skipper Otieno pulling a long range shot with a minute left on the clock. Bandari jealously guarded the goal that saw them jump to seventh place on 17 points.

Bandari XI: Farouk Shikhalo, Atariza Meja, Bernard Odhiambo, Hassan Iddi, Fred Nkata, Collins Agade, Dan Guya, Abdalla Hassan, Shabban Kenga, David King’atua and William Wadri.

AFC Leopards XI: Ezekiel Owade, Dennis Sikhayi, Baker Lukooya, Mike Kibwage, Robinson Kamura, Duncan Otieno, Brian Marita, Victor Majid, Ezekiel Odera, Whyvonne Isuzza and Jaffery Odenyi.