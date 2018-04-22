Maritzburg United - Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: The Brazilians look to book their place in the Nedbank Cup final

Mamelodi Sundowns will hope to keep their hopes of a league and cup double alive when they travel to the fortress that is the Harry Gwala Stadium to lock horns with one of the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) most impressive outfits Maritzburg United in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals.

The clash which is scheduled for Sunday afternoon promises to be a thrill-a-minute affair with arguably the league’s best coach Pitso Mosimane coming up against South Africa’s brightest new coach Fadlu Davids.

Both coaches are known for playing an organised but fluid brand of football and that will certainly not change despite a place in the final at stake. But while the Team of Choice will certainly test Masandawana, history does not necessarily favour the home side.

Out of 25 previous meetings between the two sides, Maritzburg have only been victorious on five occasions, while Sundowns have walked away with 15 wins. But the Maritzburg players and technical team will not be too fazed, knowing that they have already beaten Sundowns once in the MTN 8 this season.

This is why Sundowns coach Mosimane is not taking Maritzburg lightly, and with Sundowns having built up an impressive six-point advantage over rivals Orlando Pirates in the league, the 53-year-old may opt to throw caution to wind and field his strongest attacking line-up.

The likes of club’s top scorer Percy Tau, will once again be entrusted with the goals and it should be noted that the Sundowns star has already scored two goals in the competitions and was influential in Sundowns reaching this stage of the tournament. But it should be noted that this will be the first of two back-to-back encounters against Maritzburg for the Tshwane giants.

Following their Nedbank Cup encounter, Sundowns will remain in Pietermaritzburg as they gear up to lock horns for a second time in midweek as they look to register three of the remaining points four points needed to win the PSL title.

Nonetheless, Mosimane’s focus will be firmly on the Nedbank Cup, but a severe blow will be the absence of Hlompho Kekana. The veteran is serving suspension after picking up his fourth yellow card, and Oupa Manyisa is likely to fill the void.

On the side of Maritzburg though, all eyes will be on the attacking quartet of Siphesihle Ndlovu, Lebohang Maboe, Deolin Mekoa and Andrea Fileccia. The Belgium in particular will be the player to watch as he has already bagged three goals in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Sundowns will certainly need to use all their Caf experience as a good turnout will be expected in KwaZulu-Natal, cheering on their hometown outfit, meaning that Sundowns will be in for a war come game day.