Jurgen Klopp admitted that Saturday’s 2-2 draw with West Brom was not ideal preparation for Tuesday’s Champions League meeting with Roma.

Liverpool not in good shape for Roma at the moment – Klopp

The Reds moved into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Danny Ings and Mohamed Salah but were pegged back by their opponents, who lie at the foot of the Premier League table.

Klopp felt that several factors went against his side, most notably some questionable refereeing decisions and the state of the pitch at the Hawthorns, and admitted that at the moment his side are not in the shape to play on Tuesday.

Asked by Sky Sports if his side are mentally in place for the midweek match, the former Dortmund coach replied: “At the moment, no, but by Tuesday we will be.”

Klopp was clearly incensed by several incidents from the match, and said he was “not in the mood to talk about positive things” during the interview.

He was, however, content to discuss two controversial refereeing calls, with Ahmed Hegazi having apparently punched Ings, who later went down in the box under a clumsy challenge.

"The analyst showed it to me, I don't have to say anything about that, I don't know why he did it, there is no reason," Klopp said.

“With the penalty incident, people laugh at Ings when he goes down, but I don't know anyone who can stay on their feet in that situation. We need the right decisions, everything would be fine and we win 3-0 or 3-1.”

Liverpool currently lie in third place in the Premier League, three points behind Manchester United in second having played one game more than their rivals.