Gor Mahia to start away in Rwanda after drawing Yanga and Rayon Sports

Kenyan representatives Gor Mahia will start their Caf Confederation Cup Group stages away in Rwanda on May 16.

The Kenyan champions landed in Group D alongside Rayon Sports (Rwanda), Tanzania giants Young Africans (Yanga) and USM Algiers from Algeria.

The draw will see Gor Mahia and Rwandan star Maddie Kagere re-unite when the 16-time Kenyan champions make the trip to Kigali next month.

Kagere played for the Rwandan champions between 2013 and 2014 before moving to FK Tirana and then to Gor Mahia.

The tie will also present former AFC Leopards coach Ivan Minnaert with a chance to return to Kenya.

The top two teams in each group will make it to the quarters.

Group A: Raja Casablanca, ASEC Mimosas, Aduana Stars, AS Vita Club.

Group B: Al Masry, UD Songo, RS Berkane, Al Hilal Omdurman.

Group C: Djoliba, Williamsville AC, CARA Brazzaville, Enyimba .

Group D: Rayon Sports, Gor Mahia, Young Africans, USM Algiers.