Salah joins Ronaldo, Suarez & Shearer as he equals Premier League scoring record

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has equalled the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry's record for Premier League goals in a season.

The Egypt international star netted his 31st of the campaign on Saturday, the second for the Reds in their fixture away to West Brom.

The attacker clipped a neat shot into the net after being set up by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to push Jurgen Klopp's men two goals clear at the Hawthorns, though the match finished in a 2-2 draw.

It was a strike that continued what has been a dizzying run of form from the 25-year-old, who arrived at the club from Roma last summer for a fee of around €42 million.

Since netting on his Premier League debut - a 3-3 draw against Watford - the attacker has not stopped scoring.

Indeed, his form has been exceptional in the second half of the campaign. Including his goal against WBA, he has struck 13 times in his last 10 Premier League outings, with Manchester United the only club to keep him at bay.

Since scoring against Bournemouth before Christmas, he has either scored or provided an assist for a team-mate in every league fixture he has played subsequently.

Suarez, meanwhile, achieved the mark of 31 goals in the 2013-14 season, when he played 33 league fixtures - exactly the same number as the Egyptian.



31 – Mohamed Salah has scored 31 Premier League goals this season – the joint-most by a player in a 38-game PL campaign (also Alan Shearer 95-96, Cristiano Ronaldo 07-08, Luis Suarez 13-14). Elite. pic.twitter.com/6xq5A1WTJe — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 21, 2018

The Uruguay international completed a move to Barcelona the following summer and has since won two league titles - probably to become three - and the 2014-15 Champions League.

Salah joins a select list of Premier League stars to have scored 31 goals in a single season, the most managed by one player since the division switched to a 38-game season in 1995-6.

Andy Cole and Alan Shearer hold the overall record, having hit 34 times in 1993-4 and 1994-5 respectively under the old 42-game format.

Salah is a leading candidate to win the PFA Player of the Year award, which will be announced on Sunday, with fans in his homeland so rapt that two big league fixtures have been moved to allow supporters to watch .

He is also leading the way in the race for the Golden Boot, but Klopp has said he does not want the Reds to concentrate their efforts on allowing him to win that .