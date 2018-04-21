Youngster William Wadri has been handed another start by Bandari as the Dockers prepares to take on AFC Leopards in a Kenyan Premier League match.

TEAM NEWS: Bandari youngster William Wadri to lead the attack against AFC Leopards

Wadri will lead the attack alongside David King’atu with Shaban Kenga and Abdalla Hassan providing assistance from the flanks.

Former Posta Rangers custodian Farou Shikhalo will lead the line of defence from the goal line.

Starting XI: Farouk Shikhalo, Atariza Meja, Bernard Odhiambo, Hassan Iddi, Fred Nkata, Collins Agade, Dan Guya, Abdalla Hassan, Shabban Kenga, David King’atua, William Wadri.