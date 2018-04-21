Pascal Ogweno will once against start from the bench as Kariobangi Sharks takes on Kakamega Homeboyz on Saturday.

TEAM NEWS: Kariobangi Sharks defender Pascal Ogweno benched against Kakamega Homeboyz

Ogweno,who also started from the bench against Sony Sugar after serving a one match ban, paved way for Paul Kamau, who is set to make his maiden debut this season for the Sharks.

Kamau will assist John Oyemba between the sticks alongside Wycliffe Otieno, Bolton Omwenga and Geoffrey Shiveka at the back.

Kariobangi Sharks XI: John Oyemba, Wycliffe Otieno, Paul Kamau, Geoffrey Shiveka, Bolton Omwenga, Patillah Omoto, Michael Bodo, Duke Abuya, Harrison Mwendwa, Francis Manoah and Erick Kapaito.

Reserves: Gad Mathews, Brian Juma, Ebrima Sanneh, Pascal Ongweno, Shapan Oyugi, Christopher Kimathi and James Mazembe.