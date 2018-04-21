TEAM NEWS: Mathare United name matchday squad to face Wazito

Ahmed Ahmad has been named in Mathare United squad to face Wazito in a Kenyan Premier League at Camp Toyoyo.

Mathare name matchday squad to face KPL debutantes Wazito

Ahmed has replaced Tyson Otieno while Alphonce Ndonye makes his second appearance in the squad to take up the place of John Mwangi.

Mathare United squad: Goalkeepers: Job Ochieng’, Derrick Onyango; Defenders: Samuel Olwande, David Owino, George Owino, Johnstone Omurwa, Lennox Ogutu; Midfielders: Roy Okal, Edward Seda, Francis Omondi, Chrispin Oduor, Ahmed Ahmad, Alphonce Ndonye; Forwards: Clifford Alwanga, Chris Ochieng’, Klinsman Omulanga, Samuel Ndung’u, Cliff Nyakeya.