Gor Mahia have expressed interest in beefing up their striking department as they focus on taking part in Caf Confederation Cup.

Gor Mahia to sign a striker during the June transfer window

Gor Mahia sailed through to the Group stages of the competition after going past SuperSport United on Wednesday.

K'Ogalo will go to the market during the June transfer window by adding one more striker to strengthen the unit, should they sail to the quarters, according to the club's assistant Secretary General Ronald Ngala.

Gor Mahia currently have Jacques Tuyisenge, Kevin Omondi, Ephraim Guikan and Meddie Kagere as the dependable forwards.

“The coach has expressed interest in signing one more striker,” Ngala said.

Gor Mahia will also include the name of defender Karim Nizigiyimana to the list of continental assignment should the Burundian return from an injury suffered late in 2017.

Gor Mahia picked Sh27 million for reaching the Caf group stages.