Former Muhoroni Youth forward Bliss Kityo will start from the bench as Chemelil Sugar takes on Sofapaka.

TEAM NEWS: Bliss Kityo benched as Chemelil Sugar takes on Sofapaka

Kityo crossed to the Sugar millers last January. Goalkeeper John Waw has been handed his 11th start of the season between the sticks.

Collins Neto will lead the attack alongside Philip Muchuma with Kevin Wasonga and Yusuf Juma manning the back line.

ChemelilSugar XI: John Waw, Kelvin Wesonga, Yusuf Juma, Kennedy Odhiambo, Benjamin Oketch, Maxwell Onyango, Nicholas Akoko, Fraj Ominde, Hassan Abdul, Phillip Muchuma and Collins Neto.

Reserves: Richard Aimo, Felix Oluoch, Charles Okiya, Jacob Odhiambo, Jacob Mwanyalangara, Peter Amani and Bliss Kityo.