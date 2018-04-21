Kariobangi Sharks will have a daunting task when they face off with Kakamega Homeboyz in a Kenyan Premier League match on Saturday.

Can Kariobangi Sharks end their poor run of form against Kakamega Homeboyz?

Though Sharks are a place and a point above Homeboyz on 11th spot, the slum-based side may need to flip through the history pages before they step onto the pitch.

Sharks are yet to pick maximum points against the visitors since their promotion to the top tier last season.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in Homeboyz favour at Mumias Complex. Kakamega Homeboyz forced a draw against Sharks in their first ever meeting.

But despite the poor run of form against the western-based side, Sharks coach William Muluya has, exuded optimism of a positive result in his third meeting with Homeboyz.