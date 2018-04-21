Ulinzi Stars forward Elvis Nandwa confident of a Nakumatt win

Ulinzi Stars forward Elvis Nandwa is confident that the team will end a winless run against Nakumatt on Sunday.

The month of April was not been the best for the soldiers’ in terms of results with the team having lost one and drawn two of the three matches.

Nandwa scored the only goal in the team’s last win, 1-0 victory over Kariobangi Sharks and admits it has been tough in the past three matches but ahead of the Nakumatt clash at Kenyatta Stadium, he is optimistic.

He says the team’s morale is on the rise after the disappointing result against Thika United the last time out.

“After the Thika game we were obviously disappointed because it was a home game and you don’t drop points in such but now the mood is improving. The morale is back and we are growing in confidence each day.

“Apart from the game, it has been generally a tough month for us so far and we hope to end it well with wins in the remaining matches,” Nandwa told the club’s official website.

A game against Nakumatt will not be a walk in the park, Nandwa knows that too well, having featured against the team before, and with the experienced players in the team.

“Nakumatt have not been doing well so far but we are well aware of what they are capable of. They are a tough unit, and are at the moment very motivated with the acquisition of a new sponsor.

“They also have good players and a squad that boasts of good experience so they will be tough but we are sticking to our guns and we will apply all we have to for a positive result.”