Five contenders to replace Arsene Wenger

REPLACEMENT CANDIDATES FOR ARSENE WENGER AT ARSENAL

THOMAS TUCHEL

The 44-year-old German is one of the most highly rated coaches in Europe, regarded as a brilliant tactician, despite having won just one major trophy. Tuchel, who made his name at Mainz, has been without a club since leaving Dortmund after two years last summer after falling out with club bosses.

MASSIMILIANO ALLEGRI

The unsung Italian has been in charge of Juventus since 2014 and has guided the Turin giants to three Serie A titles and two Champions League finals. The 50-year-old has never managed outside his home country and there is no suggestion Juve are looking to make a change, but Allegri could be tempted by a new challenge.

CARLO ANCELOTTI

The 58-year-old is a serial winner, having won league titles in four different countries and the Champions League with AC Milan and Real Madrid. He is out of work, having left his post as Bayern Munich coach in September. Had a two-year spell at Chelsea from 2009-2011.

JOACHIM LOW

The suave 58-year-old has established Germany as a leading force in international football. He has been in the role for 12 years, so could be tempted by a change after the World Cup, although the Gunners might be put off by his lack of top club-level success.

PATRICK VIEIRA

The appointment of the former Arsenal midfielder would be a hugely popular one with fans. The 41-year-old was one of Wenger's first signings in 1996 and went on to become regarded as one of the club's greatest ever players, winning three league titles and three FA Cups in a nine-year spell. He has been in charge of Major League Soccer side New York City FC since 2016.