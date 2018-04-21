Barca eye Salah in Dembele swap deal

Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Barca eye Salah in Dembele swap deal

Barcelona are plotting a swap deal involving Ousmane Dembele that they hope will convince Mohamed Salah to swap Anfield for Camp Nou, according to Diario Gol.

The report suggests that such a proposal pleases Lionel Messi, who would prefer not to see Antoine Griezmann join the Catalan side as he feels they would overlap too often on the pitch.

The acquisition of Salah would mean Barcelona have a player at the peak of his powers rather than having to wait for Dembele to fully develop, and also means Coutinho could concentrate more on replacing Andres Iniesta in midfield rather than operate on the flank.

Pep wants Lewandowski

Pep Guardiola has asked Man City to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, Don Balon claims.

Real Madrid had been tipped as favourites to lure the striker away from Bavaria, but the Spanish outlet suggests Pep's relationship with the Pole means a deal could be possible.

Should Lewandowski make the move, Sergio Aguero would likely leave the Etihad.

Luis Enrique hopes for Messi at Arsenal

Luis Enrique would like to bring Lionel Messi to the Premier League if he is appointed as Arsenal manager, according to the Express .

The Spanish coach has an excellent working relationship with the Argentine superstar from their time together at Barcelona, and is hopeful that this will help put the Gunners at the top of the pile if Messi decides to leave Camp Nou.

CSL club confident over Iniesta deal

CSL club Chongqing Lifan are confident of completing a deal for Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta, if their main sponsor is to be believed.

Gong Daxing, the chairman of club sponsor SWM, has revealed he is "positive on introducing Iniesta", with the Barca star having been linked with various clubs in China, including Chongqing Lifan.

Click here to read the full story on Goal!

Wenger set for PSG?

After announcing his decision to stand down as Arsenal manager in the summer, Arsene Wenger's next destination could be PSG, according to L'Equipe .

The French champions reportedly see the veteran boss as a perfect general manager as they seek to win a first Champions League.

Arsenal to battle Chelsea for Allegri

Arsenal are targeting Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri as a replacement for Arsene Wenger, according to the Daily Star .

However, the Gunners face competition with Chelsea, who feel confident the Juventus boss will replace Antonio Conte this summer.

Should Allegri fail, Arsenal would turn to young Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Milan weighing up Mandzukic move

AC Milan are weighing up a summer big for Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic, according to Calciomercato .

Massimiliano Mirabelli is working to add experience to Gennaro Gattuso’s side and sees the 31-year-old as an ideal signing.

Ronaldo wants PSG's Guedes at Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has instructed Florentino Perez to target PSG midfielder Goncalo Guedes, reports Don Balon .

The Portugal international spent the past season with Valencia, on loan from the Ligue 1 giants, and could be bought for €40 million.

Ronaldo thinks Guedes can help him achieve his goal of surpassing Lionel Messi’s scoring records, making him a better fit than Harry Kane or Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern chasing Paulinho

Bayern Munich are impressed enough with Vasco’s Paulinho to make an offer for the Brazilian, reports Globosport .

While values have not yet been put on the table, the Bundesliga champions are hoping to secure his signature when he turns 18.

In addition to Bayern, Bayer Leverkusen are also heavily interested in the teenager.

Why Barca want Sevilla star Lenglet

Clement Lenglet is a man in demand. The 22-year-old centre-back signed for Sevilla in January 2017 and has already established himself as a fans' favourite at the Sanchez Pizjuan. So much so, in fact, that many of Europe's elite clubs are watching with interest.

One of those teams is Barcelona. The Blaugrana are on the lookout for a new defender this summer and possibly two. Lenglet, who will face the Catalans in Saturday's Copa del Rey final in Madrid, fits the bill.

Goal's Ben Hayward breaks down why the Barca may be keen right here

Benzema rejects West Ham

Karim Benzema was the subject of a €60m offer from a London club, but it wasn’t Arsenal, reports Don Balon .

Instead, West Ham went in for the French striker but were knocked back after Benzema determined it would be a step down.

However, Real Madrid remain hopeful that they can unload Benzema this summer as they look to free up funds to make changes to the squad.

Wenger does not plan on retiring

Arsene Wenger will not be retiring and hopes for an immediate return to football despite announcing his Arsenal exit plans, Goal correspondent Chris Wheatley reports.

Despite the Gunners boss deciding to leave the club after 22-years in charge, Wenger does not yet want to call an end to his career and is looking for an opportunity with potentially a national team or in a sporting director role.

Wenger is also not expected to have any say in who his successor at Arsenal will be.

Read the full story on Goal!

Podolski thinks Gunners should hire German coach

Former Arsenal striker Lukas Podolski believes the Gunners should consider a German manager as a replacement for outgoing manager Arsene Wenger.

Podolski thinks the club has already been relying on "German know-how" for several years, and appointed Sven Mislintat as head of recruitment in November.

Should Arsenal opt for experience, though, Podolski thinks ex-Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti would be a good choice.

Read the full story on Goal!

Pogba wants to play with Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Manchester United star Paul Pogba wants to move to Real Madrid in the summer, according to Diario Gol.

With the France midfielder's relationship with Jose Mourinho at breaking point, the Red Devils are willing to offload him but Barcelona have already closed the door on a deal as Lionel Messi is not keen.

Pogba, meanwhile, has allegedly said that he wants to play with Cristiano Ronaldo, although Madrid have not made up their minds on the player.

Man Utd set £140m Pogba asking price

Manchester United will demand £140m in any summer deal involving Paul Pogba, reports the Daily Mail .

The France international continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid among those reported to be keen.

United, though, will only part with their £89m record signing if their hefty price tag is met.

Real closing on €175m Kane

Real Madrid are preparing to step up their efforts to land Tottenham striker Harry Kane in a €175m deal, claims Don Balon .

The prolific England international has been mooted as a Blancos target for some time and Florentino Perez is ready to make a move and land a proven goalscorer.