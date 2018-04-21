Cecafa U-17: Determined Somalia edge out Kenya to storm semi-finals

Somalia U-17 team did not only make a history of storming their first Cecafa U-17 semi-final but also celebrated a deserving 1-0 victory over tournament favorites Kenya to top Group ‘A’ table.

Cecafa U-17: Determined Somalia edge Kenya 1-0 to storm semis

But despite their humiliating loss, Kenya too qualified for the knock out stage in the second place with four points.

The swift-youthful Somalis looked more classic and determined throughout the game as compared to their opponents. They also played to a good crowd at Umuco Stadium in Muyinga that kept cheering them.

Farhan Mohamed Ahmed netted their lone goal in the 15th minute and they held onto it till the last whistle under their defensive 5:4:1 system.

Somalia went top of the group with seven points following an earlier decision by the organizing committee to award them three points against Ethiopia who fielded three over-aged players.

The Somalis had lost their opening match 3-1 to Ethiopia and later registered a goalless draw against Burundi. Ethiopia was also fined USD 5000 on top of suspending the over age players.

In another Group ‘A’ fixture, hosts Burundi edged Ethiopia 1-0 in Gitega but the result did not help them qualify for the semis. Both teams will miss out at the knock-out show.

Elsewhere, Uganda Cubs entertained Sudan to a 3-0 win that booked them a slot in the semis. Uganda qualifies with only four points following an expulsion of Zanzibar from the tournament for registering 12 players above the required age brackets.

Zanzibar was also fined USD 15,000 as an approximate for the air tickets, accommodation and meals during their five-day stay in Burundi.

The second qualifier from this group will be decided after the last group stage match between Tanzania and Sudan to be played on Sunday.