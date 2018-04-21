Elias Pelembe has reiterated that Bidvest Wits will shift their attention to the South African Premier League where they are hoping to pin down a spot in the MTN 8 after their elimination from the Caf Confederation Cup playoff to Enyimba.

Bidvest shift attention to the South African league after Caf Confederation Cup exit

The reigning PSL champions bowed out of the competition on away goal rule after ending their two-legged tie with the People’s Elephant 1-1 on aggregate, and the winger informed that their priority is to secure one of the eight spots in the season-ending competition.

“We have four games to finish in the league and we will try to win them so that we can get into the MTN 8,” Pelembe told Goal.

“We know it won’t be easy because we are currently outside the top eight. We will try and see if we can win our remaining four matches and hope that other teams slip up so that our dream can become a reality.

“It was a shame that we couldn’t go far in the Caf Confederation Cup competition but we hope to play the remaining league games with everything at our disposal so that we can still pick another ticket to represent South Africa in the continent next year.”

Bidvest who are 10th in the PSL with 32 points from 26 games will commence their resolve to nick a place in the top eight with a tie with Polokwane City on April 22 and they will also face Orlando Pirates (April 25), AmaZulu FC (May 9) and Platinum Stars (May 12).