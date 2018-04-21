Clinton Larsen backs Mamelodi Sundowns to beat Orlando Pirates to the league title

Lamontville Golden Arrows head coach Clinton Larsen has backed Mamelodi Sundowns to beat Orlando Pirates to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title.

The two Gauteng giants have made this season's league title a two-horse race with three matches left.

Sundowns are sitting at the top of the league standings - six points above second-placed Pirates.

Larsen, who played for the Buccaneers during his playing days, believes that the Brazilians will win all of their remaining games and clinch the title for a record eighth time.

“Listen, the title is in their hands. They’re sitting in pole position even before this game," Larsen told the media.

"So, it’s for them to lose it you know and I think the quality they have been showing, the results they have been getting of late," he said.

"I think it’s just a formality that they will win the championship," Larsen bravely added.

However, Pirates could be awarded three points should they win their appeal on Ajax Cape Town striker Tendai Ndoro not being eligible to play for a play for a third team during the same season.





"I think every coach was asked in the beginning of the season who they thought would win it and when you look at the Sundowns squad, ninety percent of the coaches in the league said Sundowns, so I don’t think it’s a surprise with three games to go," he concluded.

Sundowns will take on Maritzburg United, Ajax Cape Town and Bloemfontein Celtic in their last three games.

On the other hand, Pirates are scheduled to face off with Bidvest Wits, Free State Stars and Cape Town City.