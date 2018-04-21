Napoli travel to Turin on Sunday with the knowledge that their hopes of winning a first Serie A title in 28 years depend on beating Juventus.

Juventus vs Napoli: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

A win for Maurizio Sarri's side would see them end up just a point behind the hosts at the top of the table. If they lose, they fall seven points behind with just four games to go and will have little chance of making up the difference.

Juve have lost just once at home in the league this season and will be determined to see out a sixth consecutive title, but they did slip up against Crotone on Wednesday, while Napoli are unbeaten on the road, setting it up to be an exciting tie.

Squads & Team News

Position Juventus players

Goalkeepers

Buffon, Pinsoglio, Szczesny

Defenders

De Sciglio, Chiellini, Sandro, Barzagli, Rugani, Lichtsteiner

Midfielders

Khedira, Marchisio, Matuidi, Asamoah, Sturaro, Bentancur, Muratore

Forwards

Cuadrado, Dybala, Higuain, Costa, Mandzukic.



Mario Mandzukic and Miralem Pjanic returned to training this week and the Croatian striker could be fit to start this game if Allegri sees fit to switch up his attack, but Mattia De Sciglio is still out injured.

Potential Juventus starting XI: Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Higuain, Dybala.

Position Napoli players

Goalkeepers

Reina, Sepe, Rafael

Defenders

Koulibaly, Albiol, Chiriches, Tonelli, Ghoulam, Rui, Milic, Hysaj, Maggio

Midfielders

Jorginho, Diawara, Hamsik, Allan, Zielinski, Rog, Machach

Forwards

Insigne, Ounas, Leandrinho, Callejon, Mertens, Milik



Faouzi Ghoulam is absent through injury, but Napoli will welcome Kalidou Koulibaly back into the starting XI after his suspension.

Potential Napoli starting XI: Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.

Match Preview

Juventus will be determined to respond with a strong display after their slip up against Crotone in midweek.

Dropping points to Napoli would put them in a precarious position ahead of their game against Inter the following week.

Both teams have close to full squads heading into the Sunday's encounter, but both Allegri and Sarri have difficult decisions to make.

Paulo Dybala's recent struggles and the return of Mandzukic means Allegri could drop the Argentine to the bench and choose the latter to partner Gonzalo Higuain and Douglas Costa in attack.

Meanwhile, Arkadiusz Milik's return to fitness provides some competition for star forward Dries Mertens. The Belgian has not scored in his last six games and was displaced by the Poland international last week against Udinese. Napoli took control of that encounter when both were on the field, with Milik finding the net to help them to a 4-2 win, but Sarri will likely start with just one of the pair again this weekend.

The decisions facing the coaches could prove definitive to the title race, as Napoli look to keep their dreams alive by finding a way past the league's strongest defence.