Enyimba eagerly await Caf Confederation Cup group stage foes

Enyimba chairman Felix Anyansi Agwu has declared that the People’s Elephant are not afraid to be paired alongside any of the remaining teams ahead of the Caf Confederation Cup Group Stage draw on Saturday in Cairo, Egypt.

The team dispatched Bidvest Wits of South Africa on Wednesday to become Nigeria’s sole surviving side in the continent with the elimination of Akwa United, Plateau United and MFM at the playoff stage of the same competition, and Anyansi informed that they are awaiting their group stage foes with eagerness.

“It was a tough one for us making it to the group stage of the (Caf) Confederation Cup contest at the expense of Bidvest Wits who are equally a good side,” Anyansi told Goal.

“We don’t want to make up the numbers in the group stage and we are awaiting our opponents at that stage with high hope that they won’t halt our determination to go as far as possible in the competition.

“Enyimba will respect their opponents and we are going to do everything possible on our own to prepare the team and get them ready for the challenges at hand. It is a task we have vowed to do with everything we have.”

The Nigeria Football Federation board member nonetheless praised the battling spirits of the Clever Boys who he confirmed made life difficult for them over the two legs.

“We knew from the start that we had tough fixture ahead of us as soon as the draws for the playoff round were made when we were paired to meet Bidvest Wits but we told ourselves that we must brace up and try as much as possible to beat them,” he added.

“We are pleased that we have done that and we are awaiting our opponents on Saturday knowing that we are going to be up against any of the tough remaining 15 teams.

“Enyimba are no small team in Africa and we shall show in the group stage games that we deserve our place there.”