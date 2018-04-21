Koninklijke Voetbalclub (KV) Oostende have announced the departure of South Africa international Andile Jali.

KV Oostende release Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs target Andile Jali

The Belgian First Division A outfit has decided to release the central midfielder early from his contract with the club which was due to expire in June, 2018.

Jali, who has been linked with top Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs, is expected to return home.

His agent Mike Makaab of Prosport International has confirmed that Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are all interested in his client.

Oostende released the following statement on their official website on Friday.

"The contract between KVO and Andile Jali will be broken by mutual agreement. Jali leaves with immediate effect to his native South Africa," a statement read.

The Oostende-based side wished the 28-year-old well in his future.

"We thank Andile for his 4.5 years at KVO and we wish him every success in his native country," another statement read.

Jali is currently nursing a knee injury and his last game for Oostende was against KAA Gent in a league game last month.

The Eastern Cape-born player, who joined Oostende from Pirates midway through the 2013/14 season, made over 100 appearances for the European side.

Bucs are said to be keen to re-sign the defensive midfielder, who can also play as an attacking midfielder.

However, the Soweto giants will face stiff competition from their Gauteng rivals Sundowns and Chiefs in the race for Jali's signature.

Makaab has made it clear that Jali will join a PSL club that will give him the biggest offer.

Sundowns, who are known for giving players good financial packages, could beat Chiefs and Pirates to the experienced player's signature.