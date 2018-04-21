Bidvest’s Gavin Hunt slams poor officiating versus Enyimba

Bidvest Wits ' coach Gavin Hunt feels they should have progressed ahead of Enyimba to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup if the officiating of their second leg tie in Calabar on Wednesday was balanced.

The Clever Boys gaffer bemoaned the match officials’ handling of the fixture but was proud of his boys’ determination to give all they had, thinking that their best could undo the effect of their 1-1 first leg result in Johannesburg.

"It is disappointing to play in this type of circumstance because it wasn’t a fair contest at all,” Hunt told Goal.

“It wasn’t a good performance from the referee because he did everything possible to aid their qualification. We don’t have a problem with that and I know we are going to learn a lot from this defeat and our debut in the continent.

“We should have won the first leg by a wide margin and not requiring much effort when we come here but it is football and we must go back home and concentrate on what we have of the remaining season.

“We are out of the Caf Champions League and the Caf Confederation Cup but we still have league matches to play and it is our main focus now.”