Michael Olunga returns to the Girona squad with a victory over Deportivo Alavez

Michael Olunga made his first appearance for Girona FC since late March to power his side to eighth on the log.

Olunga was handed slightly over an hour of action in a 2-1 victory over Deportivo Alavez at the Estadio de Mendizorroza.

Before this, Olunga had missed Girona’s last three games against Real Betis, Real Sociedad and Levante.

With five fixtures still to go before the 2018 La Liga season winds up, Olunga’s form will be crucial to Girona who are in a pole position of booking a place in the UEFA Europa League next season.

Girona moved to eighth on the log with 47 points.

The newly-promoted side will next host Espanyol in Montoliv, Getafe away before then host Eibar and Valencia before winding the season with an away fixture against Las Palmas on May 20th.