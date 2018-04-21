Wikki Tourist will not play for a draw when they host Enyimba at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium on Sunday, according to coach Bala Nikyu.

Enyimba won't see a draw in Bauchi, vows Wikki Tourist's Bala Nikyu

The Giant Elephants have been forced to a draw twice at home this season and would hope to avoid the third against the People Elephants that have gained six away draws this season.

Having lost 2-1 in their last outing at Sunshine Stars in Akure, Nikyu will urge his side to fight for the maximum points and work hard to defend their goals in Bauchi.

"We had a good match in Akure but we made few mistakes which saw us lose to Sunshine Stars," Nikyu told Goal.

"We are preparing for a high-profile team - Enyimba. We've seen their progress so far in the Caf Confederation Cup and also aware of how they picked away points in their recent games.

"We will play to win and do well to defend throughout the whole game, but we'll play to score goals. They [Enyimba] are strong, but they can concede goals and we have seen it.

"We have done poorly away but we must work hard to ensure we pick the maximum points this weekend. It will be difficult but we will play our game to win."

Wikki Tourist are 14 on the Nigerian topflight log with 20 points and will wrestle for a win over Enyimba on Sunday.