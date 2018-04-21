Ugonna Uzochukwu wants to help Enugu Rangers reclaim the Nigerian Professional Football League title after rejoining the seven-time champions.

Ugonna Uzochukwu targets NPFL glory after rejoining Enugu Rangers

The 26-year-old left the Enugu-based outfit for South African Premier Soccer League side Chippa United in 2014 before he joined Morocco's Olympique Club de Khouribga in 2016.

Following his contract expiration in 2017, the CHAN 2014 bronze medalist failed to see his contract renewed, hence his decision to return to the Flying Antelopes as a free agent.

“I must have to say that my coming back to Rangers is for good knowing well how we worked the last time I featured for them," Uzochukwu told media.

"This is a club that treats every player with respect just as they respect players’ contract. I am very glad for my second coming and I want to help the team emerge the league champions.

"The welcome reception I received will push me to give my hundred percent whenever I am selected for any match."

The midfielder, who made his senior debut for Nigeria in an international friendly with Peru in 2012, believes a good run of form with in the domestic league would help his career revival.

“We have a lot of good clubs in the country that can take a lot of our brothers who are roaming the streets of European countries in the name of playing football," he continued.

"Let us come home, rediscover ourselves and lift our league football to a higher level and the foreign clubs would surely come for us.”

Uzochukwu will be hoping to hit the ground running if selected for the trip to Nnewi as the Antelopes battle FC Ifeanyi Ubah on Sunday.