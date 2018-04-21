The past few weeks has seen the South African football fraternity bearing witness to ugly scenes at the FNB Stadium where Kaizer Chiefs fans have lost patience with the club’s lack of winning mentality.

Kaizer Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung acknowledges the dire situation at the club

The Amakhosi faithful pelted the technical team led by coach Steve Komphela and his players following their 3-0 loss at the hands of Chippa United in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

In wake of that development, the Soweto giants called for an urgent meeting to find ways of dealing with the situation and the club has promised to make changes at the end of the current term.

Moreover, the PSL Disciplinary Committee has also slapped the Amakhosi with a R250 000 fine but R200 000 was suspended for 24 months on condition that they are not found guilty of a similar offence during that period.

However, chairman Kaizer Motaung has appealed to the Amakhosi fans to remain calm and exercise patience because their is still some light at the end of the tunnel.

Speaking ahead of Chiefs' Nedbank Cup semi-final clash against Free State Stars on Saturday night at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium. "Chincha Guluva’ expressed that Komphela’s troops still stand a chance of turning their season around as they still have qualifying for Caf competitions in their sights - Chiefs sit fourth with 42 points on the league table with three matches to go.

"We are aware that there is a sense of unhappiness due to a lack of positive results and the drought of trophies in recent seasons,” Motaung told the club’s website.

“The management and technical team are working hard to improve our play and change our fortunes. We therefore appeal for patience until the end of the season,” said the chairman.

“It is important for our supporters to note that as management, we are listening to their concerns and share the pain,” he pleaded.

"We met two weeks ago, as management and technical team, and one of the notable decisions from the meeting is that decisive changes will have to be implemented at the end of the season to remedy the situation,” he said.

"At this stage, circumstances do not permit for us to make immediate changes, however, we are looking to have a complete overhaul of the team before the commencement of the new season,” acknowledged.

“Regardless of how dire the situation is, we sincerely appeal for calm, patience and good behaviour from all supporters. We have to avoid endangering other supporters’ lives and the team,” he acknowledged.

“We are aware of the disappointing results, but violence is never acceptable in our football. We know that it’s only a small percentage of our supporters who are involved in this violence and we have to fight it,” he noted.

“We appeal to our beloved supporters for calm and patience ahead of Saturday’s Nedbank Cup semi-final. It’s our intention to win and go to the final,” added Motaung.

“We still have a lot to play for, not only in the Nedbank Cup, but also for the league, as we can qualify for one of the continental competitions,” he continued.

“We really need your undivided support and assure you that decisive changes will happen before the new season to remedy the situation” wrapped up the 73-year-old.

Amakhosi will be hoping to beat Stars for the second time this season, their first win in all competitions came two weeks ago in Bethlehem courtesy of Teenage Hadebe’s goal in the league.