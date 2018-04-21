Arsenal's all-time leading goalscorer Thierry Henry branded Arsene Wenger's legacy at the club as "untouchable".

Henry: Wenger's Arsenal legacy is untouchable

Wenger announced on Friday he will leave Emirates Stadium at the end of the season after a successful 22-year spell in north London, where he won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

Henry, widely regarded to be Arsenal's greatest ever player, was signed from Juventus in 1999 by Wenger, who transformed him into a prolific striker that scored 228 goals for the club across all competitions.

While Henry was saddened by the news, he hinted at relief given the Gunners' struggles in the Premier League over the past two seasons.

"It was a bit of a mixed one. It is a sad day for me to see the big man leaving the club, although we all know he has some games left. Happy in a way that people are going to hopefully give him the exit he deserves," he told Sky Sports News.

"A bit of happiness also because I think recently it has been hard for him and the club. I just hope that starting from Sunday that people are going to support the team and give him a good exit.

"Is it a good time or a bad time? People will debate that. It was his time and he felt like he had to say that. My thing is recently people were always confusing what the team was doing and his legacy. Once you announce that you're leaving people are going to talk about your legacy and his legacy is untouchable."