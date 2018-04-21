Mathare United defender Johnstone Omurwa psyched up ahead of Wazito clash

Mathare United defender Johnstone Omurwa will face his former employer Wazito when the two sides lock horns at the Camp Toyoyo on Saturday.

Omurwa, who joined the league leaders in January, has shown a lot of promise, emerging as a preferred choice for Francis Kimanzi alongside skipper George Owino at the heart of the defence, ahead of Lennox Ogutu, who was a revelation last season.

Omurwa will, however, face a Wazito side that he guided in booking their maiden promotion to the top tier before he ditched the side for the 'Slum Boys'.

But despite coming up against a side that is 12 places below them on the table, Omurwa has cautioned the league leaders to be wary of the league debutantes.

“We have to be cautious because they will try to get three points at Toyoyo which has always been a good hunting ground for them. The secret (last year with Wazito) to being promoted was winning our home matches. Wazito will really push us. They are a good side.”

The defender, who relishes the fact that he broke into Mathare United’s first-team in his first season, further urged his teammates to put their best foot forward in Saturday’s match, knowing that a win will retain the top spot after the 12th round of matches.

“We are still on top but Gor Mahia is very close behind us. We have to win tomorrow to widen the gap. Every team wants to beat us because we are the league leaders, but we have to show that we deserve to be on top. We have to give our best against Wazito and get the maximum points,” Omurwa told the club portal.

Mathare United defence has conceded 13 goals, the third highest in the league.

Mathare, who have lost only two games this campaign, will need to be solid at the back to stop a Wazito side in desperate chase of their first win in three games.

Wazito have lost only one of their last four fixtures at Toyoyo this season.