Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has announced that Sergio Aguero's club season is over.

The Argentinian has undergone a minor knee operation and Guardiola, whose side secured the Premier League title last Sunday, said at his press conference on Friday that Aguero would be sidelined for four to five weeks .

Aguero is City's top scorer with 30 goals in all competitions.

The injury does not appear to him rule him out of Argentina's World Cup campaign.