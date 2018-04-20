Super Cup 2018 Final: Bengaluru ease past East Bengal to register emphatic victory

Bengaluru FC routed East Bengal 4-1 to win the inaugural edition of the Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Sunil Chhetri (69' [P] and 90'), Rahul Bheke (39) and Miku (71') scored for the Blues to seal a memorable win. Ansumana Kromah (28') scored the only goal for the Kolkata giants.

Albert Roca made three changes in the starting lineup that defeated Mohun Bagan 4-2 in the semi-final. Juanan and Rahul Bheke replaced Harmanjot Khabra and the suspended Nishu Kumar. Lenny Rodrigues replaced Boithang Haokip in midfield.

East Bengal were forced make a change in their lineup. Injured Dudu Omagbemi was replaced Ansumana Kromah up top.

Bengaluru started the game in a 4-3-3 formation. Erik Paartalu was deployed in the defensive midfield role to mark the danger-man Mahmoud Al Amna.

The match got off to a dramatic start as Ansumana Kromah went down at the edge of the penalty box after a clash with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Johnson. Samad Ali Mullick's long ball from his own half was picked up by Kromah who outfoxed Johnson to go one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Gurpreet came off of his line with his right feet raised. Kromah went down and the referee immediately awarded East Bengal a free-kick. Gurpreet and Johnson were booked as both players made contact with the striker.

Kromah broke the deadlock in the 28th minute from Katsumi Yusa’s corner. The Japanese winger floated the ball into the box and Gurpreet unconvincingly punched it towards Kromah whose overhead kick sent the ball into the back of the net.

Bengaluru restored parity in the 39th minute when Rahul Bheke headed the ball in from a Victor Perez corner. The former East Bengal defender calmly found the back of the net after getting the better of his marker Kromah inside the box.

Red and Golds defender Samad Ali Mallick was sent off in the injury time of the first half for lashing out at Subhashish Bose with a punch to the face of the Bengaluru full-back. It was a moment of madness from the defender after clearing the ball inside his own box and he was deservedly punished with a red card.

10-man East Bengal started the second half with great zeal and dominated proceedings initially. Kromah had even found the back of the net in the 51st minute but his goal was disallowed for being in an offside position. Lobo had entered the box from the right flank and Gurpreet fumbled his shot at goal. The Liberian striker, who was in an offside position when Lobo struck the ball, lobbed the ball into the net only for the linesman to raise his flag.

Skipper Sunil Chhetri gave Bengaluru the lead in the 69th minute from a penalty. Subhashish Bose's cross from the left hit Gurwinder's raised hand in the middle of the box and the referee pointed towards the spot.

Miku silenced the thousands of travelling East Bengal fans in the 71st minute after scoring the third goal. Victor Perez and Toni Dovale played a one-two before forwarding the ball to Miku. The Venezuelan striker took a half-turn and found the back of the net with a world-class finish.

It was all but over after Miku’s strike as East Bengal looked lost. Khalid Jamil made two desperate changes in the last 15 minutes of the match. Two strikers Dudu Omagbemi and Joby Justin were introduced but to no effect.

Sunil Chhetri hammered the final nail on East Bengal’s coffin in the 90th minute from Rahul Bheke’s cross from the right flank. Chhetri jumped over his marker Lalram Chullova and found the back of the net with a composed header to seal Bengaluru's fifth trophy in five years.