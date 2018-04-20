Masoud Juma praises Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy

Masoud Juma has once again reiterated his ambitions of following in the footsteps of his coach and former Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy.

Masoud Juma coach Benni McCarthy as he poses for a photo with Liverpool star Adam Lallana

McCarthy snatched up the reigning Kenyan Premier League top scorer from Kariobangi Sharks last January after scoring 17 goals for the newly promoted side in 2017.

But Masoud, who has a deep admiration for the former Blackburn Rovers, West Ham United FC and Ajax Amsterdam striker, has admitted that he is enjoying good times in the South African League under McCarthy.

"Now that I’m being coached by Benni, I can say it’s amazing. I’m really enjoying playing under him, and I hope I follow in his footsteps to become a better striker in the future,” the Harambee Stars striker told the club media ahead of the Cape Town derby with Ajax Cape Town on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Masoud Juma was among City players, who posed for a photo with Liverpool star Adam Lallana, who is currently in South Africa.

The England star, who is currently undergoing his rehabilitation in Cape Town, picked City facilities to boost his recovery from a hamstring injury.