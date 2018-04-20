The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday confirmed that Mumbai will play host to the inaugural four-nation Intercontinental Cup set to take place from June 1-10. The tournament will be held at the Mumbai Football Arena.

AIFF announces inaugural four-nation Intercontinental Cup to be held in Mumbai

Joining the Indian national football team in the fray will be South Africa, New Zealand and Chinese Taipei. The AIFF intends to make the tournament an annual fixture in the Indian footballing calendar.

The four-nation tournament is being held to fine tune the Indian football team’s preparations for the AFC Asian Cup to be held in UAE in 2019.

The AIFF has assured that the three other sides in the competition will be sending their first team squads to India.

“The concept of the Hero Intercontinental Cup is to test our team against strong oppositions from other Continents. As we approach the Asian Cup it’s pertinent that we play against tougher teams. I need to thank our marketing partners FSDL for playing an active part in planning this out,” AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said.

“As all the first teams would be competing, it will be a football fest for the fans in Mumbai. The commercial capital is a sporting city and the support from the Indian Football fans has been outstanding in recent times. I look forward to a successful organisation of the tournament,” he added.