Rodgers 'couldn't be happier' at Celtic as Arsenal speculation mounts

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers ‘couldn’t be happier’ managing the Scottish champions as speculation grows that he could replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

Wenger announced on Friday that, after 22 years as Arsenal manager, he would be stepping down at the end of the season, with Rodgers mooted as a candidate to take charge at the Emirates Stadium.

Last season, Rodgers emulated arguably Wenger’s greatest achievement by taking Celtic to the league title without losing a game, just as Arsenal did in 2004, and he could secure another Scottish Premiership crown this weekend.

The former Liverpool manager is content with life at Celtic Park and is happy with the impact he has made in Glasgow since his appointment in 2016.

“There’s still a lot of work for me to do and achieve on and off the pitch, but you can only do that if you’re happy, and I couldn’t be happier at this club and the support I get from the board,” he told the club’s official website.

“It’s all very aligned and very clear and that allows me to work in confidence and it gives the stability to the team, the staff and everyone, and we can all move forward.

“I couldn’t have wished for it to have gone any better. You always hope you come into a club and can make an impact.

“What was important for us is that we could start quickly, but that’s all down to the players and their ability to learn and take on board and they’ve been absolutely fantastic.”

With Celtic again set to win the title with games to spare, Rodgers knows complacency can be a problem and is determined to ensure his players do not become afflicted by it.

“No matter how big your institution is and how great it is, you always have to guard against complacency and that’s something I always say to the players – they need to be allergic to that,” added Rodgers.

During his last stint in the Premier League, Rodgers took Liverpool to second place in 2014, but was sacked 18 months later after failing to qualify for the Champions League and he left the club in 10th place after eight games of the 2015/16 season.