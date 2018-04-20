On the verge of finishing their third season with no trophy to show for their efforts, Kaizer Chiefs meet Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup semi-final on Saturday night.

Kaizer Chiefs – Free State Stars Preview: Amakhosi desperate to end trophy drought

Durban's iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium is set to be the stage as two exciting Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfits battle it out for a spot in the final slated for Cape Town next month.

Chiefs started the Ke Yona campaign on a high as they managed to see Golden Arrows, Stellenbosch FC and Baroka FC off in the previous rounds and will want to march all the way to the last hurdle.

However, meeting the confident Ea Lla Koto for the second time in less than a month is set to offer a challenge for the Soweto giants.

In the league, coach Steve Komphela led his men to a 1-0 win over his former bosses and will hope to do so once again as he wants to bring a trophy to Naturena.

Fresh from a 3-0 loss at home to Chippa United and a 1-0 win over Platinum Stars in the league, Chiefs will want to bag another win in all competitions, but must be ready to fight for 90 minutes.

In the past few seasons, the two PSL giants met in the Telkom Knockout Cup Last Eight in 2016 at the same venue as Luc Eymael’s men bagged a win via penalties.

Komphela is fully aware that a defeat on Saturday will mean a-not-so bright end his three-year stay at Naturena and will push his men to bag a win at all costs.

Looking at Stars, under the guidance of the Belgian mentor, they have been transformed into a top side as far as the league is concerned.

Currently placed below their hosts, fifth on the log, they have done well and will challenge for a spot in the final to end their 24-year trophy drought.

Stars lifted the Coca Cola Cup (now known as the Telkom Knockout Cup) trophy back in 1994 (Qwa Qwa Stars) and will want to ensure that they bring back the glory days to Bethlehem.

A look at their previous matches in the competition, they overcame National First Division neighbours Super Eagles, downed Chippa United as well as Ubuntu Cape Town FC in the last eight.

Stars are coming from two draws in the league, against Abafana Bes’thende and against Bloemfontein Celtic in the Free State derby last weekend, but will hope to end their winless streak.

Interestingly, the two sides have met in seven previous cup matches, Chiefs have collected three outright wins (plus one through penalties) compared to two outright victories by the visitors (plus one by penalties).

The clash will be staged at 20:15.